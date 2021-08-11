DCH Health System seeks nurses due to staff shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Health System is dealing with a shortage of nurses at all three hospitals.

Spokesperson Andy North says DCH is looking for qualified nurses to join the health system because the coronavirus has put a major strain on the nursing staff.

“It’s a difficult situation, our staff is very busy and they are coming in and out of those COVID rooms they go into one room gowned up and then take the gown off and walk to the next room and put the gown back on. So it’s a tiring process for the nurses to care for these COVID patients who are very sick,” North said.

North says DCH is also offering University of Alabama nursing students volunteer and part time work opportunities. That’s something Dr. Suzanne Prevost says is a great partnership opportunity for students to get good experience that can also help solve the nurse shortage problem at DCH. Prevost is the Dean of Capstone College of Nursing.

“Well I think its a win win if we can have a successful partnership with DCH, if we can create good learning opportunities for our students right across the street and then they easily transition into a professional career there and it will help fill the tremendous need for nurses in our region,” said Prevost.

DCH is offering incentives to nursing staff by giving more vacation. The administration is also recruiting retired nurses. UA nursing students start classes August 19th.