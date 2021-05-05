DCH Health System looking to fill 400+ positions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In Tuscaloosa, DCH health system is hosting drive-thru career fair. The event is free.

The fair will feature about four hundred job opportunities in different career paths including pharmacy, nursing, food service and more. It begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. Veterans will be given an early application period from 9:45 – 10:30 a.m.

For more information about the DCH Health System Career Fair, contact the Tuscaloosa Career Center at 205.758.7591 or Tuscaloosa@alcc.alabama.gov.

