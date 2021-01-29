DCH ending COVID-19 screening, testing at remote facility

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Health System officials in Tuscaloosa are ending COVID-19 screening and testing at a remote test center starting Monday.

Spokesman Andy North says it’s being done so more people can be vaccinated. North says the move will happen because of a higher demand for vaccinations.

“We made the decision to go ahead and stop doing testing at the remote site located near the hospital and instead we are replacing those hours with additional vaccine times,” North said.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has been high and supply has slowly increased. Additionally, COVID-19 testing demand has slowed at DCH with multiple locations around Tuscaloosa now offering testing.

“We were probably averaging one hundred or so COVID tests out at the remote site in the last few weeks. By making this change that will allow us to give 200 or so more vaccines,” North said.

As a result of the change, DCH will be able to vaccinate 1,400 people per week starting Monday at the testing center.