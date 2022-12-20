TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Health System hospitals have reinstituted their visitor face mask policy.

Spokesperson Andy North says DCH decided to bring back the policy because flu and COVID cases are on the rise. As such, anyone visiting loved ones at DCH Tuscaloosa, Fayette and Northport will be required to wear a mask.

“We’ve seen increasing numbers of flu cases with tests or patients who have flu and need inpatient care as well as RSV,” North said. “Those airborne viruses are spreading quite a bit and masking as well as hand washing and distancing are some of the most effective ways of dealing with all of those. So that’s why we are going back to masking.”

North says DCH made it optional for visitors to wear a mask last October but decided to make the policy return Monday. There are 15 in-patients being treated for COVID-19 and five in the ICU.