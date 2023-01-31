BAYVIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted the second day of searching for 34-year-old Richard Fields, a kayaker who disappeared while fishing on Saturday at Bayview Lake.

(Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Fields was last heard from at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Starting at daybreak, deputies began scouring the lake area, later joined by Alabama state troopers and the Jefferson County dive team. They disbanded and left the area around 4 p.m., reporting there was still no sign of Fields.

A resident of the area, who came to help with the search, told CBS42 off-camera that the lake is very popular for fishing, but the water is murky and can be treacherous.

Fields’ family was also present for search all day despite the cold and rainy weather, even searching on foot themselves at one point.

They told CBS42 off-camera that they miss him, and they are praying everything goes well.

If you know where Fields could be, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.