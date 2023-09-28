BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — WIAT CBS 42, the Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) owned and operated television station serving Birmingham-Tuscaloosa-Anniston, AL (DMA #45), has announced the promotion of Dave Nussbaum to Chief Meteorologist.

Since joining WIAT CBS 42 in 2021, Nussbaum has served as a meteorologist for the CBS 42 Storm Team providing severe weather coverage to Central Alabama viewers. He brings with him over two decades of experience forecasting and covering hurricanes, tropical storms, and tornadoes across the Gulf Coast and Alabama.

Prior to his work with CBS 42, Nussbaum was a meteorologist at WWL-TV in New Orleans where he provided continuous coverage of the worst tornado outbreak in southeast Louisiana history on February 23, 2016. He also spent 10 years at WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he tracked and covered over 35 tropical storm systems that impacted the northern Gulf Coast including over 30 hours of continuous Live coverage for Hurricane Katrina.

“I’m honored to take on the role of chief meteorologist at CBS 42 and lead our dedicated Storm Team in providing accurate weather forecasts to keep everyone safe across Central Alabama,” Nussbaum said. “Over my long career in the television business, I’ve learned from the best, and I stand committed to sharing that knowledge with our community. Together, we’ll navigate the storms, embrace the hot summers, and keep everyone informed and prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store for Alabama.”

“Dave is a tireless meteorologist who will work around the clock to provide an accurate forecast and keep our viewers safe during severe weather situations,” WIAT CBS 42 News Director Rob Martin said.

Nussbaum has earned the prestigious “Seal of Approval” from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. He earned his meteorology degree from California University of Pennsylvania, and a master’s degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Nussbaum resides in Hoover with his wife Sabrina, son Patrick, and their dog Doppler.