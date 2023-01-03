BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two of the biggest names in comedy will be coming to Birmingham for a show later this month.

Stand-up comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will be coming to the Legacy Arena at BJCC on Jan. 25. Tickets will go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

No ticket prices have been announced for the show.

Chappelle is most famous for his Comedy Central show, “Chappelle’s Show,” which ran from 2003 to 2006. Following the end of the show’s second season, Chappelle abruptly quit the show and disappeared from the spotlight for several years before releasing four comedy specials on Netflix in 2017. This marked Chappelle’s first standup specials being released since “For What It’s Worth” in 2004.

Since returning to the entertainment world, Chappelle has sold out arenas around the world, while also garnering controversy for his stances on the transgender community.

Chris Rock has been one of the biggest comedians in the world for decades, starting with his time on “Saturday Night Live” in the early 1990s to seminal comedy specials like “Bigger & Blacker” and “Never Scared.” In 2018, Netflix released “Tamborine,” Rock’s first standup special in 14 years. On March 4, Rock will release a new special on Netflix that will be aired live around the world.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.