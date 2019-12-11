Daughter of George Wallace writes memoir on life with Alabama governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A new book is out now from the daughter of one of Alabama’s most famous and controversial politicians.

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, daughter of longtime Alabama Gov. George Wallace, has written a memoir, “The Broken Road,” that both chronicles her life growing up with her father as well as her journey toward spreading a message of love and acceptance.

Kennedy’s book comes as Alabama prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary on Dec. 14.

A major example of this view of Wallace is best represented with “The Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” on June 11, 1963, when the former governor stood in the doorway of Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama to prevent James Hood and Vivian Malone from registering for classes. Hood and Malone were two of the first black students at UA.

Kennedy says she wrote the book because she wanted to leave her two sons a better legacy that what was left for her.

“Standing in the shadow of the schoolhouse door was the legacy that was left for me,” Kennedy said. “I wanted something different for them.”

Kennedy said she hopes people that read “The Broken Road” will be inspired to remember that they can accept their past, but they can also move on and not to forget it.

Kennedy’s own road has admittedly not always been easy. However, she said it has been made easier with Mark Kennedy, her husband of 46 years and a former associate judge on the Alabama Supreme Court, by her side.

“Sometimes, it’s not always been pleasant, but it’s always been right, but today, I’m no longer a politician; I’m a husband that is stand supporting a great writer and a great Alabamian,” Mark Kennedy said.

“The Broken Road” is now available online and most book stores.

