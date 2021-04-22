Database would track officer complaints, disciplinary action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could soon have a database that would track disciplinary actions and excessive force complaints against police officers.

State Rep. Chris England said Wednesday that the measure is aimed at weeding out “bad apples” in the profession.

The Alabama Legislature has approved a bill that would create a state database to track law enforcement officers’ employment history, disciplinary actions, use of force complaints and reassignments for cause.

The bill is now before state Gov. Kay Ivey who will decide whether to sign it into law.