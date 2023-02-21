BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Dancing with the Stars Live!” is coming to the Magic City Wednesday.

The hit dance show is making its appearance at Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. Viewers should expect exciting and glamorous ballroom performances, up close and personal.

Britt Stewart, former dancer for High School Musical and artists like Janet Jackson, said audience members can become participants themselves in one section of the show.

“We really get to go back and forth between the audience getting to witness dance and witness what we do every day and then we also invite them in,” Stewart said.

Dancing with the Stars Live! tickets for Wednesday’s show are available now at ticketmaster.com.