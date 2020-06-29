Dale County man charged with 60 counts of child sex crimes

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the formal charges against a Dale County man accused of 60 counts of child sex crimes.

Jason Park, 40, has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, 43 counts of possessing child porn and 13 counts of producing child porn.

Park has been arrested five times since November on a total of 40 of the previously listed charges, according to AG Marshall’s office. His bond was revoked in February and he has been in the Dale County Jail since.

Due to the nature of the crimes, no further information regarding the case will be released.

