Dadeville post office burglarized, $10,000 reward offered

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating a burglary at a Dadeville post office.

The post office was located at 140 S Spring Street and was burglarized sometime between 6:30 p.m. on May 11 and 4:05 a.m. on May 12. No details has been released on the burglary.

USPIS is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

If you have any information and would like to make a tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

