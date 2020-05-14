Dadeville post office burglarized, $10,000 reward offered

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating a burglary at a Dadeville post office.

The post office was located at 140 S Spring Street and was burglarized sometime between 6:30 p.m. on May 11 and 4:05 a.m. on May 12. No details has been released on the burglary.

USPIS is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

If you have any information and would like to make a tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES