Dadeville police request assistance in finding missing woman

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dadeville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on April 3.

Kesha Gaye Burnett, 46, was seen in the area of Old Scout Road in Dadeville at approximately 5 p.m. She was wearing a white hoodie, black leggings, and gray tennis shoes.

Burnett stands at a height of 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Law enforcement believes that she is driving a gold 2007 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate number “62CH112.”

She may have a condition that impairs her judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Burnett, please contact the DPD at 256-825-6212 or call 911.