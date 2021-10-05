‘Dabo’s World’: New book about Pelham native, Clemson coach’s life

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You can learn more about the life of Dabo Swinney. A book about the legendary Clemson University head football coach was released on Tuesday.

It’s titled “Dabo’s World: The Life And Career Of Coach Swinney And The Rise Of Clemson Football.” The book was written by author Lars Anderson. Anderson is a celebrated sports writer and professor at the University Of Alabama. A description of the book reads: “How Dabo Swinney used his energy, faith, and determination to turn the Clemson Tigers into a football powerhouse.” This is the second book about Swinney. The first was called “Top of the Hill: Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s Rise to College Football Greatness.” It was published in 2018.

Swinney, whose real name is William Christopher, is from Pelham and went to the University Of Alabama where he played as a wide receiver in the early ’90s. Since taking over as head coach of Clemson in 2008, Swinney has lead Clemson to two national championships and five conference titles.

The book is only sale for less than $30 It can be purchased online through various retailers: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Walmart, Target, Indiebound, Bookshop, Hudson Booksellers and Powell’s.