DA: No charges against Alabama officers in fatal shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won’t pursue charges against police officers who shot and killed a man in Alabama.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard told a news conference Friday that Madison police were justified in fatally shooting 39-year-old Dana Fletcher last month.

Fletcher’s wife has maintained he wasn’t armed when police confronted him outside a gymnasium where he was inside a van with the woman and their daughter.

But Broussard released a still image taken from police video that shows what appears to be a handgun in Fletcher’s left hand. He says the man repeatedly told police to shoot him before they opened fire.

An attorney for Fletcher’s widow didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Five officers remain on administrative leave over the shooting.

