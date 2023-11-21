BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Feld Entertainment’s Cyber Week deals return this week with up to 35% off of tickets for three shows coming to Birmingham in 2024: Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Jurassic World Live Tour.

At Monster Jam, world-class drivers push Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Monster Jam will come to Birmingham on March 23, 2024 with a performance in Protective Stadium. Tickets for Monster Jam can be purchased here.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will also be coming to Protective Stadium next year on March 9. At Supercross, racers test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title. Tickets can be purchased here.

Finally, the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Birmingham’s BJCC Legacy Arena from February 9 to 11 next year. The production features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, operated by animatronics and performers. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

To access savings, use code “P2PL3R” at checkout. The Cyber Week sale begins Tuesday and ends at midnight on Sunday, December 3.

This offer is eligible for online purchases only and is valid for up to 8 tickets per transaction. Purchases are limited to one offer code per transaction.