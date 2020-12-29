CVS Health expands COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CVS Health is ramping up it’s coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts and now all 50 states have begun administering doses at long-term care facilities.

The health care agency is one of only two major health pharmacies allowed to distribute the vaccine in the initial phases.

In Alabama, CVS Health will be administering vaccinations to roughly 240 long-term care facilities over a series of 12 weeks. Due to the high demand of the vaccine, CVS Health received additional help to find a pool of pharmacists able to administer the vaccine.

Officials conducted a big hiring sweep over a series of months to make sure they could serve the needs of communities. The health care agency also faced some challenges dealing with distributing the vaccine to facilities throughout the entire country.

“A logistical item that goes a long with the vaccine as you know the Pfizer vaccine is stored at an ultra cold temperature,” CVS district leader Joshua Lock said. “So just the logistics on getting that from our depot location out to the long-term care facilities is a challenge in it of itself.”

Although CVS has administered flu shots for nearly a decade, the coronavirus vaccine presents its own set of unique challenges. For people in the general public who want to take it, they will have to register online through a mobile device to get an appointment to receive the vaccine. The second shot will also be scheduled the same day to ensure a person receives proper protection as well.

For more information on vaccinating through CVS Health visit online here.