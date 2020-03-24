Curry High School teachers share video to students during COVID-19 outbreak

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Students and teachers have been out of school for almost a week, but that doesn’t stop teachers from reaching out to their students.

Curry High School teachers, coaches and the principal put together a sweet video to let their students know how they are holding up while self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

One teacher, Jorden Dickerson, compiled all of the videos from teachers to make one video with the Full House introduction music. Take a look!

Between taking care of their own children, teaching to stuffed animals and getting some much-needed yard work done, they make one point clear: they miss their students.

LATEST POSTS