TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Students and administrators at the University of Alabama are mourning the loss of Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, a trailblazer who broke the color barrier, and in her final days, issued a challenge for others to keep the momentum going.

On Wednesday, black bows decorated the hall dedicated in her honor. They were placed in her memory after she passed away overnight.

“She’s going to be missed incredibly,” 2020 graduate Mackenzi Dugan.

Dugan is behind the original petition fighting for name changes of buildings on campus named after KKK leaders and slave owners.

“I’m so glad she got to see that change happen and she got to be there for it because she deserves it,” Dugan said. “Her story deserves to still be told and still be prominent on campus.”

Foster was present on campus just five days ago at the very building where she became a historical figure as the first black student to enroll at UA, paving the way for others to follow.

“They should strive to exceed what I have done,” Foster said.

She’s someone freshman Alexander Moore calls one of the most important people in the history of Alabama.

“She and all of her fellow students, they changed the world at that time,” Moore said. “They did something that nobody else was able to do and it was truly amazing.”

Foster’s work is done. The civil rights icon has gone to rest, but she leaves behind a legacy that carries on.

“We understand how much that she had to go through just for us to get to this point for it to be normal for us to go here. We’re just eternally grateful,” sophomore Nathan Brown said.

They’re still fighting the trail that Foster blazed 66 years ago.

“Racism is still alive and out there, and her story being told to just one person can change that,” Dugan said.

Foster passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 92.