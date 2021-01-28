Curfew established for Fultondale starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Fultondale has implemented a curfew that will begin Thursday and go from the hours of 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

The curfew will only be fore areas that were impacted by the deadly EF-3 tornado that ripped through the city Monday night.

Restaurants do not have to abide by the curfew, according to a press release from Fultondale Fire and Rescue.

Fultondale officials are asking for donations to assist those affected by the storm. If you’d like to know how to help those in need in Fultondale, click here.