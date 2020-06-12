Curbside pickup of library materials begins at 4 BPL locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) will begin curbside pick-up for library materials in four different locations starting on Monday, June 15.

Anyone interested in library materials will contact any of the BPL’s 19 libraries to place a hold by phone, through the BPL mobile app, or online. You will have the option to select one of the four regional libraries to pick up the materials. BPL will notify you once your items are ready and you will select a time to collect your items.

The curbside services will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the following BPL locations:

Avondale Regional Branch Library, 509 40th St. South

Five Points West Regional Branch Library, 4812 Ave. W

North Birmingham Regional Branch Library, 2501 31st Ave. North

Springville Road Regional Branch Library, 1224 Old Springville Road

For the safety of everyone involved, returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. No late fees will be charged.

BPL Executive Director Floyd Council said the BPL is “excited” to introduce the curbside services to its four regional locations.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Birmingham Public Library has been determined to serve our community with the use of virtual library services available on our website, the library mobile applications, and all social media channels. Between now and when we reopen to the public in the future, in addition to 24/7 virtual library services, we invite the Birmingham community to enjoy curbside library service as the next best thing to having our buildings open to the public,” said Council.

For more information, visit the curbside pick-up information page, here.

