Cumberland School of law alumnus appointed as Tuscaloosa City Attorney

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Walt Maddox has appointed Scott Holmes to replace Glenda Webb as city attorney for Tuscaloosa.

“I am honored and excited that Scott is leading our Office of the City Attorney,” Maddox said in a press release.

Holmes began his career in Tuscaloosa when he accepted a position at the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office in 2007. Previously, he worked for the Birmingham Legal Aid Society after attending Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, earning his juris doctorate in 2005.

After seven years at the District Attorney’s Office, Holmes was appointed to associate city attorney of Tuscaloosa in 2014.

“Scott has played a significant role in the City’s administration in many key areas including legal advisor and operations section chief for Incident Command during our COVID-19 response, designing regulations for short-term rentals, pier electrical permits, Elevate Tuscaloosa, Project Unity and the Crime Response Team,” Maddox said.



In addition to civil service, Holmes is active in both the local and legal communities, having served as president of the board of Focus on Senior Citizens, as a board member for the Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing Program and a member of Kiwanis of Greater Tuscaloosa. Holmes was also elected President of the Tuscaloosa County Bar Association in 2017 and served as an Alabama State Bar Commissioner for the 6th Judicial Circuit for the past three years.

“I believe he has what it takes to make us the most innovative and effectively managed city in the United States,” Maddox said.