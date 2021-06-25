Cullman’s Summer Fun At Art Park kicks off with ‘Jurassic Park’

Cullman, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Parks & Recreation is kicking off its Summer Fun At Art Park events with a free movie showing tonight.

“Jurassic Park” is the selected film. It’s set to start around 8 p.m. or when it gets dark outside. Seating will begin at 7 p.m. Organizers used a funny video to promote the movie showing which included transforming Art Park into a mini-Jurassic Park with a sign alerting visitors to dinosaurs, dinosaur tracks and even a T-Rex.

Organizers are encouraging the public to bring their own blankets and chairs. Food will be available for purchase. Both Kernel Kullman and Frios Gourmet Pops are expected to be in attendance.

The next events coming up for Summer Fun At Art Park include Art Days In The Park on June 30th and July 28th and a free movie showing of “Scoob!” on July 30th.

