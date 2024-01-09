CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage after the number of donors has reached a 20-year low. Without blood donations, people like Diane Eubank would not be alive to share how blood saved their life.

“Without it, I wouldn’t be here today,” Eubank said. “There is nothing that could have been done to save me.”

The accident happened Christmas Eve of 2018. Eubank was on an ATV when she lost control, sending her through four barbed wire fences. Doctors would later say she had been internally decapitated, as only her brain stem and spinal cord were still attached.

“I was bleeding out and as I was in that field, laying there; They say I was bleeding out profusely like it was just spurting out blood,” Eubank said. “By the time they got me to UAB – had there not been a blood supply, I would not have made it to be here today.”

It took three years of recovery until she was cleared by doctors to start donating blood again. She does her part to give back and is asking others do the same.

Jojo Burnett from the Red Cross said it needs 350 donations a day to serve Alabamians.

“Really no one is immune, unfortunately, from needing blood,” Burnett said. “It can be very unexpected and something that’s really hard to prepare for.”

Eubank is the example of someone who wasn’t planning on needing blood in an emergency.

“My particular accident is usually non-survivable,” Eubank said, “I’m one in a million that survived that accident and it was because of the blood donation.”

Eubank said once you’re in the system, you’ll get reminders from the Red Cross when you’re eligible to donate again. She said it’s a lifesaving effort that only takes 30 minutes of your time.

“When you’re sitting there and you know that you’re donating something for somebody that needs it to live, it’s just a great way to feel like you’ve done something good,” Eubank said.