MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman from Cullman died at the hospital after a crash on I-65 in Morgan County on Monday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed Mary A. Waters, 58, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash where she was ejected.

Emergency crews took Waters to Decatur General Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 334, within Priceville city limits.

ALEA troopers are investigating the crash.