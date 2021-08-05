New attractions at Cullman waterpark to be finished by May 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center’s Wild Waters water-park is getting a three-acre addition after years of being at full capacity.

“We have run out of concrete here,” said Diane Evans, aquatics director at the CWAC. “Normally on the weekends we’re at full capacity and have been for several years. “

Here is the rendering of what the new slide tower will look like. (Courtesy/Cullman Water and Aquatics Center)

On Thursday, the center announced they are in the process of adding three acres of attractions to their existing property.

The addition will include several new slides built into a central tower, a six-foot wave pool and a kiddie pool and slide. The project is expected to be completed by May 2022.

Evans said the city hopes that this addition to the park will bring people in from all over the state.

“We really hope that people are going to come from all over Alabama,” Evans said. “And I think with the expansion and a new facility added that we’re just going to get people from all over Alabama.”