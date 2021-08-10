Cullman seeing rise in COVID cases, leaders watching as big events come into town

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Cullman has seen a big increase in COVID-19 cases in the past couple of weeks. According to Municipal Health Officer Dr. Scott Warner, the city saw nearly 100 cases in the last week.

Hospitalizations at Cullman Regional Medical Center have gone up as well, according to Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs.

“The numbers were not nearly as high as they were back toward the peak, but they are rising. And anytime that they rise, it’s disappointing,” Jacobs said.

And hospitalizations are up significantly throughout the state.

“At this point, because of how infectious this virus is, we simply have a wonderful opportunity for any number of events around the state to be super spreader events,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

With the recent increase, city leaders like Mayor Jacobs are closely monitoring the rise in cases as events like Rock the South and a rally for former President Donald Trump head into town.

“We’ll just kind of see how far this goes and hopefully we don’t have to do anything more than we are at right now,” Jacobs said.

Mayor Jacobs says he has spoken to organizers with Rock the South and they plan to encourage mask wearing and social distancing to make sure people stay safe while in town.

“It’s always good to hear people who are going to encourage safety precautions. And we are happy to work with them on that,” Jacob said.

Dr. Warner says he is concerned that misinformation about vaccines and the virus is spreading as fast as the Delta variant.

“We are now fighting a two front war. We are not only fighting COVID, but we are also fighting misinformation,” Warner said.

But Mayor Jacobs feels Rock the South will be great for Cullman this year.

“All the stores, retail will benefit from it. And just put a positive attitude on Cullman and we are always happy with that,” Mayor Jacobs said.

Mayor Jacobs believes people will use common sense and practice safe COVID protocols while in town. CBS 42 asked Mayor Jacobs if they have thought about rescheduling either event. He says at the moment, it’s unknown.