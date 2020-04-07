Cullman Regional Medical Center accepting handmade masks, cleaning supplies from public

JENA, GERMANY – APRIL 03: A man wears a cloth as a protective face mask on April 3, 2020 in Jena, Germany. A three-part city ordinance is going into effect requiring people to wear protective face masks under circumstances that include shopping, riding public transport and workplaces where social distancing is difficult. A face mask requirement is a current issue of controversy across Germany, with the federal government so far declining to make wearing one in public mandatory. Germany is struggling with a shortage of face masks, and the requirement in Jena also allows the use of scarves and other materials to shield one’s face as a means to reduce the risk of anyone infected with Covid-19 from infecting others. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Regional Medical Center is accepting donations from the public for cleaning supplies, as well as homemade masks, as it treats patients with COVID-19.

In a press release sent out by the hospital, hospital management said they would allow for residents to donate “alternative, non-commercially produced cotton masks” as the hospital is continuing to manage its own supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), or its own stock of medical masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend cloth face coverings should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered

In addition, the hospital will continue to accept the following unused and unopened items:

Clorox with bleach (concentrate and wipes)

hand sanitizers

surgical masks

safety goggles or eye shields

“Hospital officials want to make it clear they haven’t run out of supplies, but are monitoring supplies daily and creating backup supplies in case there is a surge in patient volume,” the release stated. “The hospital currently has an adequate supply of N95 masks, PPE and ventilators.”

Lindsey Dossey, vice president of marketing for Cullman Regional, said that several people in the community had reached out to donate handmade masks and that they appreciated their willingness to lend a helping hand during the pandemic.

Those wishing to donate can contact the Cullman Regional COVID-19 Information Line at 256-735-5530 or drop off items at the main entrance of the hospital, located at 1912 AL-157, Cullman, Alabama, 35058.

