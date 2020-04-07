Cullman Regional Medical Center accepting handmade masks, cleaning supplies from public

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Regional Medical Center is accepting donations from the public for cleaning supplies, as well as homemade masks, as it treats patients with COVID-19.
In a press release sent out by the hospital, hospital management said they would allow for residents to donate “alternative, non-commercially produced cotton masks” as the hospital is continuing to manage its own supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), or its own stock of medical masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend cloth face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered
In addition, the hospital will continue to accept the following unused and unopened items:
- Clorox with bleach (concentrate and wipes)
- hand sanitizers
- surgical masks
- safety goggles or eye shields
“Hospital officials want to make it clear they haven’t run out of supplies, but are monitoring supplies daily and creating backup supplies in case there is a surge in patient volume,” the release stated. “The hospital currently has an adequate supply of N95 masks, PPE and ventilators.”
Lindsey Dossey, vice president of marketing for Cullman Regional, said that several people in the community had reached out to donate handmade masks and that they appreciated their willingness to lend a helping hand during the pandemic.
Those wishing to donate can contact the Cullman Regional COVID-19 Information Line at 256-735-5530 or drop off items at the main entrance of the hospital, located at 1912 AL-157, Cullman, Alabama, 35058.
LATEST POSTS
- More couples using marriage counseling services during pandemic
- Vestavia Hills mom with multiple sclerosis tests positive for COVID-19
- Girls Inc. Virtual Academy connects and inspires Birmingham girls during coronavirus pandemic
- What you need to know about wearing a mask
- Cullman Regional Medical Center accepting handmade masks, cleaning supplies from public