Cullman police, fire chiefs receive COVID-19 vaccine

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Both Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper and Fire Chief Brian Bradberry received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

The city of Cullman posted photos of the two receiving the vaccine.

Both Chief Culpepper and Chief Bradberry encourage residents to get their vaccine when they are eligible to receive it.

