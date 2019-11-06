Cullman PD searching for missing woman

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Jennifer Dawn Thren was last seen leaving the Cullman County Courthouse on foot Nov. 4.

Thren is described as a female standing 4-foot-11 and 114 pounds with blue eyes and brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt and possibly neon-colored tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Thren’s whereabouts, you’re advised to contact your local law enforcement.

