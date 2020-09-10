Cullman Middle School student arrested for allegedly having handgun

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman Middle School student was arrested Thursday after authorities received a tip they had a handgun.

According to Cullman PD Chief Kenny Culpepper, the male student was apprehended around 7:30 a.m. after the student resource officer was notified about the tip.

The student is currently in juvenile detention, according to Chief Culpepper. It is not known at this time if the student had the gun on him or it was in their locker.

No other information has been released at this time.

