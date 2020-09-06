Cullman HS switches to hybrid class format amid growing COVID-19 cases

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) —Due to rising cases of the coronavirus among Cullman High School students and families, the school is amending its schedule to a hybrid format.

After increased exposure on the school’s campus, the administration said it’s making the necessary adjustments to do it’s best in stopping the spread. At Cullman HS, students change classes multiple times throughout the day. During the new hybrid schedule, the school will operate at 50% capacity for students.

“With 50% student capacity on campus, we can ensure social distancing in our classrooms to maintain 6-foot distance among students,” Cullman HS said in a Facebook post.

Many students are having to quarantine due to the protocol laid out by the Alabama Department of Public Health stating that individuals in close proximity (6 feet for more than 15 minutes) of an infected individual must be quarantined, the school reports. Individuals in close proximity of the infected individual must quarantine if they were within that range 48 hours prior to the infected individual’s symptoms. By ensuring that students are 6 feet apart, which will be possible with smaller class sizes, only the possibly infected student will have to be sent home and not the several that are sitting in close proximity.

Cullman HS traditional students will begin a Hybrid Schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. The school plans to follow this schedule until October 2.

When students return to school Tuesday, September 8, students’ last names that begin with A-K will meet in person on Tuesday and Wednesday that school week. Last names L-Z will be in attendance on Thursday and Friday of the week. Students not scheduled to be at school on their remote days must participate in the class Google Meets and complete daily assignments on Schoology in order to be counted in attendance for the day.

Cullman HS administration said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation among its students, faculty and staff.

