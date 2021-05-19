Cullman family finds 4-month-old puppy decapitated

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A four-month-old puppy was found decapitated in Cullman County on Thursday evening. The family said they have no idea how this could have happened.

The dog, named Beretta is a Belgian Malinois. Beretta was a mother’s day gift to Crystal Eubanks. She said she first knew something was wrong when she called for her dog to come in and Beretta was no where to be found.

“Hollered out the window for her,” said Eubanks. “Still nothing. I’m like OK this is weird maybe she’s caught on something.”

When she found her puppy, the dog was missing her head and paw. Eubanks said it was cut clean off.

“My dogs are not just my pets, they were my family. I love them the same I will of my kid,” said Eubanks.

Eubanks said she filed a police report on Friday. The following Monday, she called animal control. She believes this may have been a targeted event.

“I don’t know if people are trying to scare us, to make us sell our house and move so they can purchase the land,” she said.

All Eubanks has left of her dog is the collar and a few photos. She buried what was left of her dog over the weekend. With six other dogs and two kids, she’s concerned for her family’s safety.

“This wasn’t just a dog. This is the potential to be a child or a single woman,” said Eubanks.

Eubanks invested thousands into security cameras around her house, hoping this never happens again. With little evidence, Eubanks was told there was little law enforcement could do. Animal control has labeled this a cold case.