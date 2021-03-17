Cullman County teen killed in car accident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A sophomore at West Point High School was killed in a car wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Owens, 16, was the son Becky Drummond, a science teacher at West Point High School.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Chris,” West Point High Principal Heith Yearwood said in a written statement. “Not only did we lose a student, but with Chris being the son of one of our teachers, this is especially hard for our faculty, staff, and community. Our prayers are with the family at this time.”

Shane Barnette, superintendent of the Cullman County School System, said Owens was loved by everyone and that he and his family had deep roots in both the school system and community.

“Please lift his family, friends, and community up in prayers as we support them during their loss,” Barnette said in a release sent out by the school system.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.