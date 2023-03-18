BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hanceville Middle School student won the Alabama Spelling Bee on Saturday at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

According to the Alabama Spelling Bee, Stephen Briscoe is the first winner from Cullman County since 1988. Stephen was one of the 50 fourth through eighth-grade students from across Alabama who competed for the state championship at UAB. His winning word was Schnell.

Stephen will now have the chance to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 30 through June 1 in Washington.