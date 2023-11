CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office announced a press conference will held to update the public on a missing person’s case.

The conference will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In a release, CCSO stated the update involves the disappearance of Jeffery Glenn Wilhite, who has been missing since April 3, 2020.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry and District Attorney Champ Crocker will be in attendance.

CBS 42 will provide updates following the conference.