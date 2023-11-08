UPDATE: The Winston County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of Braxton Thomas and Rico Tannehill in their jurisdiction Wednesday afternoon, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reported. WCSO will be investigating the deaths of the men and provide additional information when available.

Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing brothers

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating two missing brothers.

Braxton Thomas, 30, and his brother Rico Tannehill, 28, were last seen driving a grey 2013 Chevrolet Impala on November 5 in the Haleyville area.

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-734-0342.