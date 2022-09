CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County school bus was involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

In a release, Cullman County Schools announced that school bus 16-20 was involved in a crash on County Road 222 near Palomino Road around 8:30 a.m. No students were on the bus, as it was heading in for a monthly inspection.

Courtesy: Cullman County Schools

Courtesy: Cullman County Schools

The driver of the bus was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.