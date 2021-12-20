Cullman County man dies after being hit by car in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Cullman County man has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car in Marshall County Sunday night.

Gregory Lynn Metcalf, 61, of Crane Hill, was seriously injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Fredrick Schaarschmidt, 60, of Union Grove. The crash occurred on Union Grove Road in Marshall County around 6:15 p.m.

Metcalf was transported to Marshall Medical Center North, where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.