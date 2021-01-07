CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K9 officer who was involved in a car accident back in February 2020.
The officer, named Figo, was injured alongside Deputy Adam Clark in a car accident during heavy rainfall on Feb. 11, 2020. Both were reportedly recovering very well following the crash.
Figo had been with CCSO for the past three years. The department says the officer will be missed.
- Boutwell Auditorium to be used as warming station starting Friday, donations welcomed
- Family of Alabama man who died during DC riots says ‘he was not there to participate in violence’
- Musician Ariel Pink confirms he attended pro-Trump rally
- Search underway for person of interest in murder of Birmingham woman
- Cullman County K9 officer involved in February car crash dies