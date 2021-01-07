Cullman County K9 officer involved in February car crash dies

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K9 officer who was involved in a car accident back in February 2020.

The officer, named Figo, was injured alongside Deputy Adam Clark in a car accident during heavy rainfall on Feb. 11, 2020. Both were reportedly recovering very well following the crash.

Figo had been with CCSO for the past three years. The department says the officer will be missed.