Cullman County EMA on stand by for potential icy roads Tuesday morning

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman county experienced a good amount of rain throughout Monday as temperatures dropped below freezing, which has first responders on edge of potential hazardous roadways.

Cullman County Emergency Management Director Phyllis Little says they will have crews on standby throughout the night if roads do get iced over from the freezing temperatures.

“But they are ready with sand and ready to come out as we need them to keep roads open for emergency vehicles,” Little said.

Roadways are not the only potential issue from the weather. Little says if power lines are frozen or down, power outages are likely.

“But if you’re power does go off, you need to be prepared to move all of your folks to one room and bundle up and take care of that,” Little said.

Little and other emergency leaders say it’s best for people to stay at home. But if a person has to drive, she urges extreme caution.

“If you got to be traveling today, you need to be prepared for that. You need to have water, snacks, a blanket, extra clothing, cat liter if the roads get slick and you need some extra traction. Or sand. You need to be prepared to take care of yourself. If you can at all,” Little said.

Businesses throughout the area closed their doors early due to the winter weather. As of now, there have been no reported outages in Cullman County.