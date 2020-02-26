Cullman County deputy improving, transferred to Shepherd Center; K-9 deputy also improving

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies Adam Clark and K-9 Deputy Figo are improving after their vehicle wrecked from heavy rain conditions in early February.

The sheriff’s office states that although Clark is recovering from several surgeries, his physical condition is good. On Wednesday, he will be transferred from Huntsville Hospital to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta where he will stay for several months.

Meanwhile, K-9 Deputy Figo’s condition is improving and it is reported that they are currently at a private facility.

“I know Deputy Clark’s family would like me to convey to everyone how much they appreciate everyone’s prayers, cards, and messages during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

There is a fund set in place to help Deputy Clark. If anyone would like to donate a monetary contribution, they can do so at any Cullman Premier Bank location or they can mail in their donation to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

The address is the following:

Cullman Couty Sheriff’s Office C/O Deputy Clark

1910 Beech Ave. SE

Cullman, AL

35055

