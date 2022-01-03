Cullman County dealing with icy roads due to overnight snow

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Cullman was hit with close to two inches of snow overnight, causing ice to form along some roads.

Community leaders say the there were icy patches and black ice along the roads in the Baileyton and Fairview communities. Due to temperatures remaining near freezing throughout the day, people are encouraged to take their time as they are traveling especially on the secondary roads.

It is reported that most of the main roads are clear and ALDOT crews continue to salt the roadways during the day.