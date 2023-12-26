CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a ransomware attack that happened over the weekend, people looking to make online payments to the Cullman County Courthouse will have to wait.

Cullman County Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham said that on Sunday, he received a Facebook message claiming that a resident couldn’t may an online payment on their property taxes. After further review, Willingham discovered that the courthouse’s online server had been hacked and there was ransomware on the system.

Willingham said that with the server on a physical server, the hacker was able to easily gain access to the data.

No date has been set for when the system would be back online, but Willingham said the goal was to be up and running by Thursday or Friday.

Because of the cyberattack, late payments would be taken through Jan. 5 with the possibility of being extended to Jan. 8 if needed.

No information has been released on who hacked the system or what information was taken.