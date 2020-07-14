CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Coroner’s Office has released the driver’s license photo of a 45-year-old man killed in a recent car accident in hopes it can lead to finding his family.
On July 8, Duane Johnson of Indianapolis died in a car crash on I-65 in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick is working to find Johnson’s family to notify them and is hoping that by releasing Johnson’s photo it can help speed up the process.
If you know any information on Duane Johnson’s family, please call 256-734-2393.
LATEST POSTS
- Pres. Trump to hold Tuesday Rose Garden briefing
- Cullman County coroner looking for family of man killed in car crash
- Birmingham council approves rezoning of former Century Plaza property ahead of redevelopment
- Hersheypark denies entry to boy with autism because of mask rules
- Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask