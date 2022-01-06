Cullman councilman Andy ‘Coach’ Page dies

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Andy Page, a member of the Cullman City Council who was better known as “Coach” for the many years he was involved in high school sports in the city, has died. He was 81 years old.

The news was confirmed on the city of Cullman’s Facebook page Thursday morning. No cause of death was released for Page, who died Wednesday, according to city officials.

Page, a native of Aynor, South Carolina, first came to Cullman in 1976 to teach and coach football. He was elected as Place 1 representative on the council in 2008.

“As a public official, Coach was never too busy to sit down and talk with anyone who had any concerns or questions about the City,” the Facebook post read. “He was an honest, energetic, courteous, and trustworthy public official who earned the respect and admiration of his peers and of everyone with whom he came into contact.”

Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs released the following statement on Page’s death:

“Coach was a genuine man. Coach was fair. And, Coach was my friend. He was a believer first and foremost – devout in his faith. He treated every person he came in contact with with compassion, and he gave his undivided attention to everyone – letting you know that whatever you were going through or whatever problem you might have or whatever idea you wanted to pass along, he truly cared. It was real. So many people confided in Coach, and he never violated that trust. I heard Bill Curry say one time, “Every teacher is not a coach, but every great coach is a teacher.” Coach Page was just that. He was a teacher, from his younger days up through his later years. From growing up in a rural, small town in South Carolina to his days as a coach, he knew life was tough and that the only way to succeed was to work with others, regardless of differences. I use the term, teamwork religiously because Coach knew that the only way we were going to achieve great accomplishments was to put personalities aside and work together for a common goal- a better community. Coach was never too serious. He knew we only had a brief moment on this Earth, and he wanted to enjoy it and lift up those around him to do the same. Coach Page loved his wife, Liz, his children Jay and Susie, and his grandchildren. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. The Council and myself know that Coach’s spot will have to be filled, but now is not the time to focus on that. Now is the time to reflect back on the life of a great man and leader, to thank God for the impact he allowed Coach to make in everyone’s life, and to grieve with the family. While we selfishly miss Coach, we know he is now home – his Earthly fight fought and his battle won. I am sure that he and Coach Dale Cook are sitting at a table somewhere, drinking coffee and talking football, all while he waits for his bride so that they may dance together once again.” Mayor Woody Jacobs

According to The Cullman Tribune, Page coached Cullman’s middle school football team from 1977 to 1983 before being named the defensive coordinator for Cullman High School, where he coached until he retired in 1992.

Page graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1964 and later received a master’s degree from the University of Alabama.