Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9 recovering after heavy rain wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala, (WIAT) — A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy and their K-9 partner are recovering after wrecking their cruiser in Monday’s downpour.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch lost contact with the deputy during Monday’s heavy rain event.

The deputy wrecked on Highway 69 South and was rendered unconscious. The deputy’s K-9 partner was also injured in the wreck. Shortly after losing contact with dispatch, CCSO deputies located the injured deputy and their partner and transported them for medical attention.

The deputy was sent to an area hospital and their K-9 partner was taken to a local veterinarian.

This is is a developing story. Check back for updates.

