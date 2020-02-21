Cullman Co. judge quits amid ethics case over son’s appointment

The rain has come to an end and cold air has arrived in Central Alabama. Some spots started in the 20s this morning with others near freezing. Look for more sunshine, finally, this afternoon, but it won’t do much to warm us up as highs are only expected to reach the upper and mid 40s later today. This is some 10-12 degrees below average for this time of year. We’ll also have plenty of wind around today, so the wind chill will make it feel even colder. Temperatures will plummet tonight with a clear sky, so look for morning temperatures in the 20s and near freezing again.

The weekend ahead isn’t looking too bad, with more sunshine for Saturday and warmer afternoon highs. We’ll see temps in the upper 50s and near 60. Sunday will feature some more clouds and temps again in the upper 50s and near 60. Enjoy the dry weather while we have it, because more rain is on the way for the start of the week.