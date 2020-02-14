Cullman Chick-fil-A will be donating proceeds from Valentine’s Day to injured deputy

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Valentine’s Day is all about showing the love and one Chick-fil-A in Cullman is doing just that.
The restaurant said that proceeds from their sales all day Friday would be donated to help Cullman County Deputy Adam Clark.
Deputy Clark and his K-9 partner were injured in a car accident Monday during severe weather. Both are still recovering in the hospital at this time.
Treat yourself and help Deputy Clark this Valentine’s Day!
