1  of  3
Closings
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON THE DONOHO SCHOOL

Cullman Chick-fil-A will be donating proceeds from Valentine’s Day to injured deputy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

K-9 Deputy Adam Clark and his K-9 partner, Figo. (Courtesy of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Valentine’s Day is all about showing the love and one Chick-fil-A in Cullman is doing just that.

The restaurant said that proceeds from their sales all day Friday would be donated to help Cullman County Deputy Adam Clark.

Deputy Clark and his K-9 partner were injured in a car accident Monday during severe weather. Both are still recovering in the hospital at this time.

Treat yourself and help Deputy Clark this Valentine’s Day!

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events