Cullman area couple builds luxury treehouse, available for rent on Airbnb

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The Wanderlust Treehouse is the treehouse you dreamed of as a kid. But it’s been tailored into a secluded, anti-tech getaway for adults. A stay at the Crane Hill, Ala. property can be booked on Airbnb.

Brad and Mitsy Morelock personally decorated the entirety of the treehouse.

“We just wanted to create a place where people could completely get away from it all – not have their phones out, not be on the tv,” the Co-owner of the property with her husband Brad, Mitsy Morelock said.

The current nightly rate for a stay at the Wanderlust Treehouse is $351.

Tucked into a nook of Lewis Smith Lake is the Wanderlust Treehouse – a one-bedroom, one bathroom (not including the woods), an outdoor shower – complete with just about every essential, plus a private lake.

“The best way to describe it is the treehouse is a little bit of the glamping effect but then you’ve got the amenities,” Morelock said.

When you and your roommate are ready to call it a night, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind treehouse abode.

“We just want something different – something that’ll catch your eye and stand out,” Morelock said.

Brad and Mitzi Morelock have a relationship similar to that of Chip and Joanna Gaines. Together, they’ve poured their hearts and souls into this property – which, when they bought it, was just an ungroomed neck of the woods.

As of July 23, the Wanderlust Treehouse is booked solid until Christmas Eve, 2021.

“That was the fun part wasn’t it,” Mitsy Morelock said. “Definitely,” Brad Morelock responded. “It’s a lot of hours we put into it – working. We still work to this day.”

“It took us about a year. We like to do things ourselves,” Mitsy said. “A lot of people hire it done – we’re dumb enough to try to accomplish everything ourselves. But we enjoy it.”

What the Morelocks call dumb has blossomed into a house built and engineered to nurture the imagination. You can walk from one end of the house to another using a hand-built bridge, travel down a staircase with tree limb banisters.

“We were booking into June of next year and we would’ve never imagined ever – we didn’t even know if our hard work was going to pay off,” Mitsy said. “Would people really come stay at a play in Alabama?”

Judging by their currently booked-out calendar until 2022, their hard work has paid off.