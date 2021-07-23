Cullman area couple builds luxury treehouse, available for rent on Airbnb

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The Wanderlust Treehouse is the treehouse you dreamed of as a kid. But it’s been tailored into a secluded, anti-tech getaway for adults. A stay at the Crane Hill, Ala. property can be booked on Airbnb.
“We just wanted to create a place where people could completely get away from it all – not have their phones out, not be on the tv,” the Co-owner of the property with her husband Brad, Mitsy Morelock said.
Tucked into a nook of Lewis Smith Lake is the Wanderlust Treehouse – a one-bedroom, one bathroom (not including the woods), an outdoor shower – complete with just about every essential, plus a private lake.
“The best way to describe it is the treehouse is a little bit of the glamping effect but then you’ve got the amenities,” Morelock said.
When you and your roommate are ready to call it a night, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind treehouse abode.
“We just want something different – something that’ll catch your eye and stand out,” Morelock said.
Brad and Mitzi Morelock have a relationship similar to that of Chip and Joanna Gaines. Together, they’ve poured their hearts and souls into this property – which, when they bought it, was just an ungroomed neck of the woods.
“That was the fun part wasn’t it,” Mitsy Morelock said. “Definitely,” Brad Morelock responded. “It’s a lot of hours we put into it – working. We still work to this day.”
“It took us about a year. We like to do things ourselves,” Mitsy said. “A lot of people hire it done – we’re dumb enough to try to accomplish everything ourselves. But we enjoy it.”
What the Morelocks call dumb has blossomed into a house built and engineered to nurture the imagination. You can walk from one end of the house to another using a hand-built bridge, travel down a staircase with tree limb banisters.
“We were booking into June of next year and we would’ve never imagined ever – we didn’t even know if our hard work was going to pay off,” Mitsy said. “Would people really come stay at a play in Alabama?”
Judging by their currently booked-out calendar until 2022, their hard work has paid off.